Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Sasaram starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Sasaram.
The
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Sasaram starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Sasaram.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Sasaram for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Sasaram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Sasaram, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Sasaram and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Sasaram.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price