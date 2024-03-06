HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 125R On Road Price in Perambalur

Hero Xtreme 125R Front View
Hero Xtreme 125R Front Right View
Hero Xtreme 125R Right View
Hero Xtreme 125R Fuel Tank View
Hero Xtreme 125R Engine View
Hero Xtreme 125R Headlight View
95,000 - 99,500*
*On-Road Price
Perambalur
Xtreme 125R Price in Perambalur

Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Perambalur starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Perambalur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 125R IBS₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 125R ABS₹ 1.10 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xtreme 125R Variant Wise Price List in Perambalur

IBS
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
7,600
Insurance
2,707
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Perambalur)
1,05,307
EMI@2,263/mo
ABS
₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
View breakup

Hero Xtreme 125R Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Raider Price in Perambalur
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

1.05 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Perambalur
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s

Hero Xtreme 160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme 160s details
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.17 Lakhs Onwards
FZ-FI V3 Price in Perambalur
Honda XBlade

Honda XBlade

78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs
XBlade Price in Perambalur
Kabira Mobility KM 3000

Kabira Mobility KM 3000

1.12 Lakhs
KM 3000 Price in Perambalur

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Xtreme 125R News

The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
6 Mar 2024
Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
3 Mar 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
24 Jan 2024
From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
24 Jan 2024
 Hero Xtreme 125R News

Hero Xtreme 125R Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
