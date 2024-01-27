Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Muzaffarnagar starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Muzaffarnagar.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 125R IBS and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 125R ABS.
Hero Xtreme 125R dealers and showrooms in Muzaffarnagar for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 125R on road price breakup in Muzaffarnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 125R is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Muzaffarnagar, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 99,571 in Muzaffarnagar and Hero Xtreme 160s starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs in Muzaffarnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 125R IBS ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 125R ABS ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
