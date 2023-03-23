R 18 TranscontinentalPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Right View
View all Images

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

Launched in Mar 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹32.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

R 18 Transcontinental Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1802.0 cc

R 18 Transcontinental: 1802.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.31 kmpl

R 18 Transcontinental: 17.24 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 112.03 ps

R 18 Transcontinental: 91.09 ps

Speed

Category Average: 150.0 kmph

R 18 Transcontinental: 180.0 kmph

View all R 18 Transcontinental Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with R 18 Transcontinental.
VS
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Headlight View
Right View
Tap here to expand
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Variants
BMW R 18 Transcontinental price starts at ₹ 32.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
R 18 Transcontinental STD₹32.5 Lakhs*
1802 cc
180 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 12 V/26 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Images

10 images
View All R 18 Transcontinental Images

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Colours

BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black storm mettalic
Gravity blue metallic
Manhattan metallic matt
Mineral white metallic

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Specifications and Features

Max Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque158 Nm
Mileage17.24 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1802 cc
Max Speed180 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all R 18 Transcontinental specs and features

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comparison with similar bikes

BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger
Indian Springfield
₹32.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹32.73 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
91.09 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
-
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Length
2640 mm
Length
-
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
2583 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingR 18 Transcontinental vs Challenger Dark HorseR 18 Transcontinental vs ChallengerR 18 Transcontinental vs Springfield
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

Popular BMW Bikes

View all BMW Bikes
View all Upcoming BMW Bikes

BMW R 18 Transcontinental EMI

Select Variant:
STD
1802 cc | 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
₹ 32.5 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
1802 cc | 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
₹32.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹55780.61/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMW BikesBMW R 18 Transcontinental