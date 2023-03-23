Launched in Mar 2023
Category Average: 1802.0 cc
R 18 Transcontinental: 1802.0 cc
Category Average: 18.31 kmpl
R 18 Transcontinental: 17.24 kmpl
Category Average: 112.03 ps
R 18 Transcontinental: 91.09 ps
Category Average: 150.0 kmph
R 18 Transcontinental: 180.0 kmph
|Max Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|158 Nm
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1802 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
₹32.5 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.73 Lakhs*
Power
91.09 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
-
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Length
2640 mm
Length
-
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
2583 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
