BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 23.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 23.58 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW R 1250 GS dealers and showrooms in Vijaywada for best offers. BMW R 1250 GS on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW R 1250 GS is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 RS which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Vijaywada, MV Agusta Brutale 800 which starts at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Vijaywada and BMW R NineT Scrambler starting at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs in Vijaywada. Variants On-Road Price BMW R 1250 GS Pro BS6 ₹ 23.58 Lakhs