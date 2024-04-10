BMW K 1600 Grand America comes with 1649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of K 1600 Grand America starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW K 1600 Grand America sits in the Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
1649 cc
160.4 PS
*Ex-showroom price
