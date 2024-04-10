HT Auto
BMW K 1600 Grand America Front Left Side View
1/6
BMW K 1600 Grand America Left View
2/6
BMW K 1600 Grand America Engine View
3/6
BMW K 1600 Grand America Headlight View
4/6
BMW K 1600 Grand America Speedometer View
5/6
BMW K 1600 Grand America Tyre View
View all Images
6/6

BMW K 1600 Grand America Specifications

BMW K 1600 Grand America starting price is Rs. 33,00,000 in India. BMW K 1600 Grand America is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1649 cc engine. BMW K 1600 Grand America mileage is 16.9 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
33 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

BMW K 1600 Grand America Specs

BMW K 1600 Grand America comes with 1649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of K 1600 Grand America starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW K ...Read More

BMW K 1600 Grand America Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L
Length
2470 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm
Kerb Weight
367 kg
Height
1440 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
1000 mm
Wheel Size
17 inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
450 km
Max Speed
162 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil/Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per Cylinder
Clutch
Anti-hopping Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
6
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, load-bearing engine
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Glove Compartment
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 16 Ah, maintenance-free
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

BMW K 1600 Grand America Alternatives

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K 1600 GTL Specs
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gold Wing Specs
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic

Indian Roadmaster Classic

37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
Check Roadmaster Classic details
View similar Bikes
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Challenger Specs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Specs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley Davidson Street Glide Special Specs

BMW News

EVs made up roughly 15 per cent of BMW’s total deliveries last year and are expected to rise to 20 per cent this year.
BMW charges up, outperforms Tesla and Mercedes in Q1 EV Sales
10 Apr 2024
BMW and Rimac have joined forces to advance high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) battery technology
BMW and Rimac team up to supercharge EV battery tech. Check details
10 Apr 2024
BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024. Seen here is BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
BMW maintains sales spurt in 2024, reports 51% growth in Q1 car deliveries
8 Apr 2024
The BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts of 600 bhp and 820 Nm of torque with a promised 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds and a range of up to 516 km on a single charge
BMW India opens pre-bookings for i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan. Check details
4 Apr 2024
File photo of AirCar flying car&nbsp;
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
4 Apr 2024
View all
  News

BMW K 1600 Grand America Variants & Price List

BMW K 1600 Grand America price starts at ₹ 33 Lakhs .

STD
33 Lakhs*
1649 cc
160.4 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Seeka SFlash250

Seeka SFlash250

71,911 Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details