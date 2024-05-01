HT Auto
BMW K 1600 Grand America On Road Price in Lucknow

BMW K 1600 Grand America Front Left Side View
BMW K 1600 Grand America Left View
BMW K 1600 Grand America Engine View
BMW K 1600 Grand America Headlight View
BMW K 1600 Grand America Speedometer View
BMW K 1600 Grand America Tyre View
36.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
K 1600 Grand America Price in Lucknow

BMW K 1600 Grand America on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 36.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW K 1600 Grand America STD₹ 36.96 Lakhs
BMW K 1600 Grand America Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹36.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
33,00,000
RTO
3,30,000
Insurance
65,928
On-Road Price in Lucknow
36,95,928
EMI@79,440/mo
BMW News

The inception of the Uno Minda C80 premium car horn stems from the company’s strategic acquisition of Clarton Horn, Spain.
Uno Minda launches C80 car horn, promises premium sound quality
1 May 2024
The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.
BMW R 1300 GS bookings open at select dealerships, will launch soon
30 Apr 2024
The BMW i5 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India
All-electric BMW i5 launched in India, priced at 1.20 crore
25 Apr 2024
The BMW i4 facelift model has been revealed with minor styling tweaks at the exterior, while the interior received an upgraded infotainment system offering charging-optimised route planning.
BMW i4 electric sedan receives minimal styling tweaks and feature updates
25 Apr 2024
The Beijing Auto Show, officially known as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, is one of the largest and most important auto shows in the world. The 2024 edition will mark the show's return after 2019
From China to India: These hot wheels are heading India from Beijing Auto Show
23 Apr 2024
View all
  News

BMW Videos

Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
View all
 

