Introduction

The BMW G 310 RR is the German manufacturer's entry-level supersport motorcycle in India and globally the smallest offering in BMW Motorrad’s RR series. Developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company, the G 310 RR is closely related to the Apache RR 310 and shares its platform, engine, and several key components. Introduced in the Indian market as a locally manufactured product, the G 310 RR caters to riders looking for a performance-oriented yet accessible supersport motorcycle under the BMW brand. It features a fully faired design and brings the RR styling to a lower displacement segment.

BMW G 310 RR Price:

The BMW G 310 RR is priced from ₹2,85,000 ex-showroom, going up to ₹2,99,000 ex-showroom for the top-spec variant.

When was the BMW G 310 RR launched?

The TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR was launched in India in July 2022. The latest update to the sports bike came in the form of a new paint job called Racing Blue Metallic.

How many variants and colour options of the BMW G 310 RR are available?

The BMW G 310 RR is offered in two variants. The standard variant is priced at ₹2,85,000 ex-showroom (Delhi), while the Style Sport variant is priced at ₹2,99,000 ex-showroom. This pricing makes the G 310 RR slightly more expensive than its platform sibling, the TVS Apache RR 310, and places it below the KTM RC 390 in BMW’s supersport hierarchy.

What features are available in the BMW G 310 RR?

The design of the G 310 RR takes cues from traditional BMW supersports with a sharp, aggressive front fascia and layered fairings. Though it shares bodywork and dimensions with the Apache RR 310, the BMW version features its own badging, colour schemes, and decals that differentiate it visually. It comes with a split seat setup and a committed riding posture aligned with the supersport segment.

Feature-wise, the G 310 RR is equipped with full LED lighting including headlamps, turn signals, and a tail lamp. The instrument console is a fully digital unit borrowed from the Apache RR 310 and includes riding telemetry and trip data. It also offers four riding modes: Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain. Power delivery is optimised for performance in Track and Sport modes, while Urban and Rain modes restrict output to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm for better control in lower traction scenarios.

What are the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 RR?

The G 310 RR is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a reverse-inclined layout. It produces a maximum power of 34 bhp and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm. This engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and is BS6-compliant. The engine and gearbox combination remains identical to the Apache RR 310 but differs slightly in tuning and exhaust setup. It provides responsive mid-range power suitable for both everyday commuting and track-focused riding.

BMW has equipped the G 310 RR with a tubular steel trellis frame. The suspension setup consists of USD telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The braking system features a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The G 310 RR uses disc brakes shared with the G 310 R and G 310 GS models, instead of the petal discs on the Apache RR 310. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres sized 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

What is the BMW G 310 RR’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the BMW G 310 RR is 30.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the BMW G 310 RR?

The BMW G 310 RR features a ground clearance of 165 to 180 mm. The kerb weight is 174 kg and the seat height is 811 mm.

What does the BMW G 310 RR rival in its segment?

The G 310 RR competes directly with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and the TVS Apache RR 310.