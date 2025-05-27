G 310 RRPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW G 310 RR
View all Images

BMW G 310 RR

Launched in Jul 2022

4.0
3 Reviews
₹3.05 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
G 310 RR Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 321.0 cc

G 310 RR: 313.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.74 kmpl

G 310 RR: 30.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 38.6 ps

G 310 RR: 33.99 ps

Speed

Category Average: 168.0 kmph

G 310 RR: 160.0 kmph

View all G 310 RR Specs and Features

BMW G 310 RR Latest Update

Latest News:

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Which 310 cc motorcycle should you buy?
BMW G 310 RR gets new colour shade

Introduction

The BMW G 310 RR is the German manufacturer's entry-level supersport motorcycle in India and globally the smallest offering in BMW Motorrad’s RR series. Developed in collaboration with TVS Motor Company, the G 310 RR is closely related to the Apache RR 310 and shares its platform, engine, and several key components. Introduced in the Indian market as a locally manufactured product, the G 310 RR caters to riders looking for a performance-oriented yet accessible supersport motorcycle under the BMW brand. It features a fully faired design and brings the RR styling to a lower displacement segment.

BMW G 310 RR Price:

The BMW G 310 RR is priced from 2,85,000 ex-showroom, going up to 2,99,000 ex-showroom for the top-spec variant.

When was the BMW G 310 RR launched?

The TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR was launched in India in July 2022. The latest update to the sports bike came in the form of a new paint job called Racing Blue Metallic.

How many variants and colour options of the BMW G 310 RR are available?

The BMW G 310 RR is offered in two variants. The standard variant is priced at 2,85,000 ex-showroom (Delhi), while the Style Sport variant is priced at 2,99,000 ex-showroom. This pricing makes the G 310 RR slightly more expensive than its platform sibling, the TVS Apache RR 310, and places it below the KTM RC 390 in BMW’s supersport hierarchy.

What features are available in the BMW G 310 RR?

The design of the G 310 RR takes cues from traditional BMW supersports with a sharp, aggressive front fascia and layered fairings. Though it shares bodywork and dimensions with the Apache RR 310, the BMW version features its own badging, colour schemes, and decals that differentiate it visually. It comes with a split seat setup and a committed riding posture aligned with the supersport segment.

Feature-wise, the G 310 RR is equipped with full LED lighting including headlamps, turn signals, and a tail lamp. The instrument console is a fully digital unit borrowed from the Apache RR 310 and includes riding telemetry and trip data. It also offers four riding modes: Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain. Power delivery is optimised for performance in Track and Sport modes, while Urban and Rain modes restrict output to 25.8 PS and 25 Nm for better control in lower traction scenarios.

What are the engine and specifications of the BMW G 310 RR?

The G 310 RR is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a reverse-inclined layout. It produces a maximum power of 34 bhp and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm. This engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and is BS6-compliant. The engine and gearbox combination remains identical to the Apache RR 310 but differs slightly in tuning and exhaust setup. It provides responsive mid-range power suitable for both everyday commuting and track-focused riding.

BMW has equipped the G 310 RR with a tubular steel trellis frame. The suspension setup consists of USD telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The braking system features a single disc at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The G 310 RR uses disc brakes shared with the G 310 R and G 310 GS models, instead of the petal discs on the Apache RR 310. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres sized 110/70 at the front and 150/60 at the rear.

What is the BMW G 310 RR’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the BMW G 310 RR is 30.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the BMW G 310 RR?

The BMW G 310 RR features a ground clearance of 165 to 180 mm. The kerb weight is 174 kg and the seat height is 811 mm.

What does the BMW G 310 RR rival in its segment?

The G 310 RR competes directly with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310
Right Side View
Rear Tyre View
BMW G 310 RR Variants
BMW G 310 RR price starts at ₹ 3.05 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
G 310 RR STD₹3.05 Lakhs*
313 cc
160 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW G 310 RR Images

11 images
View All G 310 RR Images

BMW G 310 RR Colours

BMW G 310 RR is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Cosmic black 2
Racing blue metallic
Light white uni, racing blue metallic and racing r

BMW G 310 RR Specifications and Features

Max Power33.99 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque27 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage30.3 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine313 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed160 kmph
View all G 310 RR specs and features

BMW G 310 RR comparison with similar bikes

BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Yamaha R3
KTM RC 390
Zontes 350R
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Keeway K300 R
KTM 390 Duke
Yamaha MT-03
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹3.5 Lakhs*
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
75 Reviews
User Rating
3.8
1 Reviews
Power
33.99 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
42 PS
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Engine
313 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
321 cc
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
167 Kg
Length
2001 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
2090 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
BMW G 310 RR EMI

STD
33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm | 160 kmph | 330 km
₹ 3.05 Lakhs*
STD
33.99 PS @ 9700 rpm | 160 kmph | 330 km
₹3.05 Lakhs*
EMI ₹5349.48/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
BMW G 310 RR User Reviews & Ratings

4
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect Bike
A beautiful bike that's budget-friendly and suits your personality. It offers many features at this price point.By: Dawood (May 27, 2025)
Read Full Review
SUPERBIKE - BMW G 310 RR
The BMW G 310 RR is an impressive entry-level sports bike that stands out with its striking design and performance-focused features. Its aggressive styling, inspired by BMW?s flagship models, gives it a dynamic and sporty appearance. The full-LED lighting setup, sharp fairings, and race-inspired graphics enhance its premium look. Performance-wise, the 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivers a spirited ride, offering smooth power delivery and a responsive throttle. The 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch ensures precise and effortless gear shifts, making both city rides and highway cruising enjoyable. The bike's handling is superb, thanks to its lightweight frame and well-calibrated suspension. The dual-channel ABS and disc brakes provide excellent stopping power, ensuring rider safety in all conditions. Riding modes like Track and Urban add versatility, adapting the bike?s performance to different environments. Comfort is reasonably good for a sports bike, with a slightly aggressive riding stance that suits spirited riding while remaining manageable for daily commutes. In summary, the BMW G 310 RR is a well-rounded sports motorcycle that delivers style, performance, and advanced features, making it a great choice for enthusiasts seeking a premium riding experience.By: Argha (Dec 19, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect For Short Distance
This bike is good but in this bike are some of issue like uncomfortable for long distance. Other Feature looks good.By: Rahul Thakur (Apr 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
