|Engine
|350 cc
|Power
|34 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Speed
|139 kmph
C 400 GT falls under Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of C 400 GT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 12.8 l litres. It offers many features like Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, USB Charging Port and specs like:
