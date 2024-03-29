Saved Articles

HT Auto

BMW C 400 GT STD

12.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW C 400 GT Key Specs
Engine350 cc
Power34 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Speed139 kmph
C 400 GT STD Latest Updates

C 400 GT falls under Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of C 400 GT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.8 l
  • Length: 2210 mm
  • Max Power: 34 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication
    BMW C 400 GT STD Price

    STD
    ₹12.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    350 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,25,000
    RTO
    90,000
    Insurance
    35,493
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,50,493
    EMI@26,878/mo
    BMW C 400 GT STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.8 l
    Length
    2210 mm
    Wheelbase
    1565 mm
    Kerb Weight
    214 kg
    Height
    1437 mm
    Saddle Height
    775 mm
    Width
    835 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 R15 Rear :-150/70 R14
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    358.4 km
    Max Speed
    139 kmph
    Max Power
    34 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    69.6 mm
    Max Torque
    35 Nm @ 5750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    350 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Centrifugal dry clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only,Remote Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    80 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Steel tube construction with aluminum die cast unit
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork with 35 mm diameter
    Rear Suspension
    Double Aluminum swingarm, Double spring struts, adjustable preload
    Riding Modes
    Urban
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    BMW Motorrad ABS, Stainless steel exhaust system, Keyless Ride, Flexcase, Self calibrating ASC, Centre stand, Ride by Wire, Inner Leg Curve -1762 mm, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Comfort Turn Indicator, On-board Computer, Device Pairing, Multi Controller
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    TFT
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 9 Ah, maintenance-free
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    BMW C 400 GT STD EMI
    EMI24,190 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,25,443
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,25,443
    Interest Amount
    3,25,967
    Payable Amount
    14,51,410

