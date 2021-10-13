HT Auto
BMW C 400 GT On Road Price in Mumbai

BMW C 400 GT Front Right Side View
1/10
BMW C 400 GT Left Side View
2/10
BMW C 400 GT Right View
3/10
BMW C 400 GT Top View Handle
4/10
BMW C 400 GT Brand Logo View
5/10
BMW C 400 GT Exhaust View
6/10
12.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
C 400 GT Price in Mumbai

BMW C 400 GT on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 12.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW C 400 GT STD₹ 12.95 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW C 400 GT Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹12.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
350 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,25,000
RTO
1,35,000
Insurance
35,493
On-Road Price in Mumbai
12,95,493
EMI@27,845/mo
BMW C 400 GT News

The company has already initiated bookings for the new scooter at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today.
BMW starts deliveries of C 400 GT premium maxi scooter
13 Oct 2021
BMW C 400 GT is the most powerful scooter in India at present.
What makes BMW C 400 GT India's most expensive scooter? 5 key highlights
13 Oct 2021
BMW Motorrad India has finally launched its C400GT scooter in the market.&nbsp;
BMW C 400 GT, India's most expensive scooter, launched at 9.95 lakh
12 Oct 2021
BMW Motorrad India has finally given its upcoming C400GT a launch date.
BMW to shake up Indian scooter market with C 400 GT, launch slated for Oct 12
9 Oct 2021
