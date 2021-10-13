What makes BMW C 400 GT India's most expensive scooter? 5 key highlights

BMW C 400 GT was recently launched in India at ₹9.95 lakh (ex showroom) and the price tag immediately propelled the product to the top in the list of the most expensive scooter than money can buy here. The BMW Motorrad product may be the most expensive scooter but it is also the most powerful scooter available for purchase in India.

Similar Bikes

The midsize scooter comes to the market via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

While the price was always going to be on the higher side because it is being imported, the BMW C 400 GT does also have some serious capabilities that perhaps justifies the launch price. “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease," Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, had said.

Here are five key things of note that the BMW C 400 GT promises:

BMW C 400 GT engine:

The BMW scooter boasts of a 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine which helps it belt out 34 hp and off 35 Nm of torque. It is capable of hitting 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and has a top speed of 139 kmph.

BMW C 400 GT feature highlights:

The BMW C 400 GT gets a Multifunctional instrument cluster, complete with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. It also gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Additionally, the scooter boasts of Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting and USB charging socket.

BMW C 400 GT has enhanced handling and directional stability at high speeds and the robustness required for day-to-day use.

BMW C 400 GT colour options:

The C 400 GT has been made available in two hues - Alpine White and Style Triple Black.

BMW C 400 GT options:

The company is also offering a range of optional equipment with the scooter as well as original BMW Motorrad accessories for personalization.

Where to buy BMW C 400 GT?

The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network across several cities in the country. This includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur, Cuttack and Ranchi.