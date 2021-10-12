BMW C 400 GT, India's most expensive scooter, launched at 9.95 lakh

BMW Motorrad on Tuesday announced the introduction of the new C 400 GT premium maxi-scooter at a starting price of ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price tag, the new C 400 GT comes out as India's most expensive scooter with no other rivals in sight.

The new C 400 GT premium midsize scooter by BMW will be available in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The company has already initiated bookings for the new scooter at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, traveling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too."

At the heart of the all-new BMW C 400 GT sits a newly developed 350 cc water-cooled single cylinder 4 stroke engine. This engine has been rated to develop a peak output of 34 hp (25 kW) at 7500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5750 rpm to deliver a supreme level of engine power. The engine propells the scooter to reach 0-100 Km in 9.5 seconds propels and pushes it to a top speed of over 139 km/h.

The new C 400 GT comes with a Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The scooter comes with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App. Some other key highlights of the scooter include Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Seat Storage Compartment with optimized lighting and USB charging socket.

The all-new BMW C 400 GT will be available in two paint finishes – Alpine White and Style Triple Black.