BMW to shake up Indian scooter market with C 400 GT, launch slated for Oct 12

After multiple teasers, BMW Motorrad India has finally given its upcoming C400GT a launch date. The company has officially confirmed via its social media channels that the C400GT premium maxi-scooter will go on sale in the Indian market on October 12th.

The C400GT, when launched, will come out to be the most premium scooter in the Indian market. It is likely to cost somewhere around ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has already initiated the pre-bookings on the maxi-scooter for a token amount of ₹1 lakh.

Needless to say, the C400GT will come out to be a very unique offering, unlike the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Aprilia SXR 160, it will be a much kitted up, and capable highway touring machine.

The C400GT has been given a full-fledged maxi-scooter body kit featuring muscular body panels. It gets a tall windscreen, pulled-back handlebar, a large stepped seat, dual footrest provisions, and much more for a comfort-oriented stance. Some of its key electronics and ride features include full-LED lighting, keyless ignition, heated grips, heated seat, ABS, anti-theft alarm system, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This comes mated to a CVT transmission. The engine is responsible for churning out 33.5bhp and 35Nm of torque. At these numbers, it will stand as one of the most powerful scooters in the Indian market. It will also benefit from rider aids such as ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and riding modes.

There will no direct competition for the C400GT in the Indian market. Later, Honda might also introduce the Forza 350 in India, but there is no official indication yet.