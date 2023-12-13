Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon On Road Price in Kondagaon

68,077 - 90,989*
*On-Road Price
Kondagaon
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Kondagaon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon on road price in Kondagaon starts from Rs. 85,270. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon top variant goes up to Rs. 96,140 in Kondagaon.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Drum CBS BS6₹ 85,270
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Disc CBS BS6₹ 97,290
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Drum CBS BS6₹ 93,510
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Split Seat Disc CBS BS6₹ 96,140
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Variant Wise Price List in Kondagaon

Drum CBS BS6
₹ 85,273*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,227
RTO
5,195
Insurance
5,851
On-Road Price in Kondagaon
85,273
EMI@1,833/mo
Disc CBS BS6
₹ 97,290*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
Split Seat Drum CBS BS6
₹ 93,506*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
Split Seat Disc CBS BS6
₹ 96,140*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
57 kmpl
Bajaj News

From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
2 Dec 2023
Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
29 Nov 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
28 Nov 2023
The Bajaj Chetak is now listed for an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh. The offer price is valid only till the stocks last
Bajaj Chetak gets a discount in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. Check out the special festive price
24 Oct 2023
Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
