Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in Sirohi starts from Rs. 65,430.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 75,350 in Sirohi.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Bajaj Platina 100 dealers and showrooms in Sirohi for best offers.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in Sirohi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in Sirohi, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in Sirohi and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in Sirohi.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,430 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 66,610 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 75,350
