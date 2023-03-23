Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price in North Tripura starts from Rs. 65,800.
The on road price for Bajaj Platina 100 top variant goes up to Rs. 77,230 in North Tripura.
The lowest price model is Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 and the most priced model is Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6.
Bajaj Platina 100 on road price breakup in North Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Platina 100 is mainly compared to Hero HF Deluxe which starts at Rs. 59,998 in North Tripura, TVS Radeon which starts at Rs. 59,942 in North Tripura and TVS Sport starting at Rs. 46,375 in North Tripura.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Platina 100 KS Alloy BS6 ₹ 65,800 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6 ₹ 73,440 Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc BS6 ₹ 77,230
