Aprilia RSV4 Price:

Aprilia RSV4 is priced at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RSV4?

The Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant - Factory.

What are the Aprilia RSV4 colour options?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in one colour options: Ultra Gold.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 rivals are Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).