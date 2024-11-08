Launched in Sept 2021
Aprilia RSV4 is priced at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant - Factory.
Aprilia RSV4 comes in one colour options: Ultra Gold.
Aprilia RSV4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Aprilia RSV4 rivals are Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2.
Aprilia RSV4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|216 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|125 Nm
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1099 cc
|Max Speed
|305 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Aprilia RSV4
₹31.26 Lakhs*
₹29.99 Lakhs*
₹27.21 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
Power
216 PS
Power
218.99 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Power
208 PS
Power
200 PS
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
120.9 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
998 cc
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
199 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
