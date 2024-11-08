RSV4PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Aprilia RSV4 Front Right View
View all Images

APRILIA RSV4

Launched in Sept 2021

₹31.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
RSV4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1099.0 cc

RSV4: 1099.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.84 kmpl

RSV4: 15.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 202.66 ps

RSV4: 216.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 296.0 kmph

RSV4: 305.0 kmph

View all RSV4 Specs and Features

Aprilia RSV4 Latest Update

Latest News:

EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours

Aprilia RSV4 Price:

Aprilia RSV4 is priced at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Aprilia RSV4?

The Aprilia RSV4 is available in 1 variant - Factory.

What are the Aprilia RSV4 colour options?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in one colour options: Ultra Gold.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1099 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 rivals are Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2.

What is the mileage of Aprilia RSV4?

Aprilia RSV4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Aprilia RSV4 Variants
Aprilia RSV4 price starts at ₹ 31.26 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
RSV4 Factory₹31.26 Lakhs*
1099 cc
305 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V 8.6 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Aprilia RSV4 Images

17 images
View All RSV4 Images

Aprilia RSV4 Colours

Aprilia RSV4 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Ultra gold

Aprilia RSV4 Specifications and Features

Max Power216 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque125 Nm
Mileage15.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1099 cc
Max Speed305 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all RSV4 specs and features

Aprilia RSV4 comparison with similar bikes

Aprilia RSV4
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Kawasaki Z H2
₹31.26 Lakhs*
₹29.99 Lakhs*
₹27.21 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
Power
216 PS
Power
218.99 PS
Power
170.33 PS
Power
208 PS
Power
200 PS
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
120.9 Nm
Torque
126 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
998 cc
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
199 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Currently viewingRSV4 vs Panigale V4RSV4 vs Diavel V4RSV4 vs Streetfighter V4RSV4 vs Z H2
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Aprilia Bikes

View all Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia RSV4 EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
