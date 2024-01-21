How to get most range out of your EV during winter: Key tips

Electric vehicles are hitting the Indian automobile market thick and fast, with more and more EVs driving on the country's roads than ever before. While the world of automobiles is gradually shifting towards electric propulsion technology, pushing consumers to opt for electric vehicles, many are still sceptical about buying and driving an EV. One of the key reasons behind this dilemma is range anxiety, which is very real and justified.

Finding a petrol or diesel refuelling station and refilling an ICE vehicle's tank with fossil fuel is significantly easier than finding an EV charging station and recharging an electric vehicle there. While the availability of electric vehicle charging stations is still scarce in many parts of India, recharging an electric vehicle is a major time-consuming process compared to refuelling an ICE vehicle. Besides this, electric vehicle range is a worry for many, especially in colder months during winter.

During the cold days in winter, electric vehicles see their available range drop significantly, between 15-20 per cent. The reason behind this is the battery packs don't perform very efficiently in cold and very cold weather.

Here are some key tips to follow to ensure you get the most range out of your electric vehicle.

Plug in and pre-heat electric car

Preheating the electric vehicle while it is plugged in at home is a key step to enhance the range. Heating a car uses a lot of energy. If it is done while the car is unplugged, the battery drains out quickly. Instead, heating the car using the power from the grid means the battery is not under pressure. This also means that you can easily hop into a warm vehicle that has a full charge.

Drive slow in Eco mode

This is an obvious tip to preserve range in your electric car. The faster you drive faster the range drops as the juice is consumed rapidly, making the EV less efficient. This theory is applicable to both ICE and EVs. A slight drop in speed can not only ensure higher safety in snowy or foggy weather but also ensure a significantly better range for your electric vehicle. Electric vehicles come with multiple driving modes. Try driving in Eco mode which will boost the range by reducing power consumption.

Keep battery charge topped up

It is always advisable to keep the battery of the electric vehicle topped up. Most of the electric vehicle manufacturers recommend keeping the EV battery charge between 20 and 80 per cent. Make sure whenever the vehicle is not in use, top up the charge level. You can keep the car's battery topped up by charging overnight, which will ensure optimum range whenever you take it out.

Keep tyres inflated with optimum air pressure

Air pressure in tyres always determines the mileage or range in ICE and electric vehicles, respectively. In cold weather conditions, the factor plays an even more crucial role in determining the range of the EV. In cold weather conditions, air pressure in tyres drops, resulting in lower mileage or decreased range. Make sure you check the tyres regularly to ensure they are inflated properly. If they seem not inflated properly, take the vehicle to a refuelling station and inflate them with the right air pressure. Also, think about using nitrogen instead of regular air.

