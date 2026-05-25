In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours