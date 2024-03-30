HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz Breaks Cover At New York Auto Show

2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz breaks cover at New York Auto Show

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2024, 10:55 AM
  • Hyundai unveils 2025 Santa Cruz at New York Auto Show, set to reach US dealerships in summer with updated features.
Hyundai recently participated in the New York Auto Show where they revealed several vehicles. One such vehicle is the 2025 Santa Cruz which will arrive at US dealerships in summer. For 2024, the Santa Cruz now gets updated exterior and interior, there is a new infotainment system on offer and additional advanced driver assistance systems as well.

The changes have been done to the front fascia, there is a new tweaked grille, alloy wheels and daytime running lamps as well. The interior is shared with the 2025 Tucson which was also revealed at the New York Auto Show. There is a new

The Santa Cruz's interior complements its exterior design with more vertical lines and enhanced practicality. Featuring a new panoramic curved display that can accommodate an optional 12.3-inch driver information cluster and an available 12.3-inch audio-video navigation (AVN) system. Moreover, the centre stack controls have been redesigned for improved ergonomics, incorporating additional physical switchgear for commonly used audio and HVAC functions. To increase the practicality quotient, Hyundai is offering a new shelf above the glovebox and a rear centre armrest with two cupholders. Other changes to the interior are a new three-spoke steering wheel and air vents.

(ALso read: 2025 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut at New York Auto Show)

Powering the 2025 Santa Cruz is a 2.5-litre direct-injected in-line four-cylinder engine with 191 horsepower and 245 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Then there is the 2.5-litre, direct-injected turbocharged engine with 281 horsepower and 420 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an 8-speed automatic transmission but instead of a torque converter, it is a dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine and transmission combo also gets paddle shifters behind the steering wheel to take manual control of the gearbox and there is a new tow mode on offer as well.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Tucson Hyundai New York Auto Show Santa Cruz Hyundai 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz

