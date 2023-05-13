In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Radeon
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,340
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.7 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.88 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS