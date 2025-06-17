In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS