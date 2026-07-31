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Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 63,191₹ 82,860
Mileage55 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc124.8 cc
Power7.38 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L10 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Length
1995 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg123 kg
Height
1050 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm780 mm
Width
754 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
85 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
45 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
TwinMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,33095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19182,860
RTO
5,5556,560
Insurance
6,5846,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6192,053
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
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With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
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Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
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On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
Honda Shine 100 DX vs Honda Shine 100: Is the extra 6,000 worth it?
4 Aug 2025
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