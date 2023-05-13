In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS