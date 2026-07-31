In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Raider
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-