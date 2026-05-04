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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

CFMoto 300NK vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
300NK vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandCFMotoRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc349.34 cc
Power33.99 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
1990 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg195 kg
Height
1070 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm805 mm
Width
780 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc349.34 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubularTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,93,080
RTO
18,32015,946
Insurance
10,88910,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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