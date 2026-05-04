In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
300NK vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm