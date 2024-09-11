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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Activa 125
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 85,169₹ 88,339
Mileage40 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc123.92 cc
Power9.92 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.3 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm162 mm
Length
1985 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1260 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg109 kg
Height
1148 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm712 mm
Width
806 mm707 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc123.92 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleUnder Bone
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V 5Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08288,339
RTO
8,3277,067
Insurance
4,3196,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,188

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