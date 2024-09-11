In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS