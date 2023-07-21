Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Videos 7 Car Hacks For Rainy Season | All Things Auto

7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto

Hey there, fellow drivers! We all know that maintaining our cars is crucial to ensure they run smoothly and safely, especially during different seasons. With the rainy season upon us, driving conditions can be challenging due to poor visibility, slick roads, and other hazards. So, it's important to take extra care of your vehicle during this time to keep you and your passengers safe. In this video, we'll go over seven must-have car maintenance tips for the rainy season that you can easily follow and keep your ride in top condition.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jul 2023, 19:03 PM
Follow us on:

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.74Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 19:03 PM IST
TAGS: rainy season car care rainy season car care tips monsoon car care car care car care tips monsoon car care tips rainy season car accessories for rainy season car care during rainy season car maintenance in rainy season rainy season tips for cars car care tips for rainy season car maintenance tips for rainy season car hacks rainy season tips monsoon tips for car car care tips in rainy season how to remove fogg during rainy season vehicle care ht auto
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS