2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look

Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 03:59 PM IST Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim. The biggest of the changes have happened under the hood with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine. Here is the first look at the new Tiguan facelift SUV.

