Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 breaks cover. Will it launch in India?

Volkswagen has unwrapped the new generation Tiguan SUV for global markets

The new Tiguan comes with plug-in hybrid tech that helps it run for 100 kms on electric power

The 2023 Tiguan SUV is based on the MEB-Evo platform and stands slightly bigger than its previous generation version

However, the wheelbase of the new Volkswagen Tiguan remains unchanged at 2,680 mm

The new Tiguan gets refreshed design with a horizontal hood, HD matrix headlights and rounded wheel arches

The interior has been heavily updated and comes with a giant 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

It also gets a 10.3-inch digital driver display and traditional mounted controls on steering wheel

The centre console gets a rotary knob to select different drive modes on offer

The drive modes offered in new Tiguan includes Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual
