Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 breaks cover. Will it launch in India?

Volkswagen has unwrapped the new generation Tiguan SUV for global markets
The new Tiguan comes with plug-in hybrid tech that helps it run for 100 kms on electric power
The 2023 Tiguan SUV is based on the MEB-Evo platform and stands slightly bigger than its previous generation version
However, the wheelbase of the new Volkswagen Tiguan remains unchanged at 2,680 mm
The new Tiguan gets refreshed design with a horizontal hood, HD matrix headlights and rounded wheel arches
The interior has been heavily updated and comes with a giant 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system
It also gets a 10.3-inch digital driver display and traditional mounted controls on steering wheel
The centre console gets a rotary knob to select different drive modes on offer
The drive modes offered in new Tiguan includes Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual