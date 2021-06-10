2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explained

2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explainedUpdated: 10 Jun 2021, 03:35 PM IST
- 2021 Skoda Octavia is priced at ₹25.99 lakh for the Style variant and ₹28.99 lakh for the top-spec Laurin & Klement variant. Here is everything you need to know about the fourth-generation Octavia.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 breaks cover with improved off-road capabilities
2 min read . 08:38 AM IST
It's official! Hyundai Alcazar to launch in India on June 18. All details here
2 min read . 03:20 PM IST
Hyundai Alcazar set for launch: Variants, cabin details, colour options revealed
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Hyundai Alcazar bookings officially opened at ₹25,000; launch expected soon
2 min read . 10:38 AM IST