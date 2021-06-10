Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Videos > 2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explained

2021 Skoda Octavia sedan launched: Price, specs and features explained

Updated: 10 Jun 2021, 03:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Skoda Octavia is priced at 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and 28.99 lakh for the top-spec Laurin & Klement variant. Here is everything you need to know about the fourth-generation Octavia.

TRENDING NEWS

See All