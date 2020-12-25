Yearender 2020 Special: Meteor 350 to H'ness CB350, new bikes that charged 2020

2020 has been a massively challenging year for the world which was brought down to its knees due to the pandemic. The world went into a state of complete lockdown which paused the industry growth worldwide and also disrupted the overall markets including automobiles. Even though the lockdown has been eased in most parts of the world, the market is still struggling on the road to recovery.

The pandemic also delayed several new bike launches that were originally slated for early 2020, most of which occurred in the later part of the year. From new bikes to facelifts and new-gen updates, there was a whole lot of excitement and buzz in the two-wheeler segment despite the Covid-19-related complications.

Here's a list of some of the segment-defining launches of the year 2020 which would be remembered for shaping the year.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 created quite a buzz in the two-wheeler segment not just in India, but also overseas where it has been launched. It came based on a completely new frame and powertrain which will serve as a base of future Royal Enfield bikes. Also, Meteor 350 was crowned as the first product from the Chennai-based bike making brand to feature 'Tripper turn-by-turn navigation' function.

Ducati Panigale V2:

The baby Panigale was introduced in the Indian market back in August. It came as a successor to the 959 Panigale which was taken down the shelves as soon as the BS 6 emission norms kicked-in (April 1st). It packed a 955 cc super-quadro L-twin engine that churns out 155 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Honda H'Ness CB350:

Honda entered the retro cruiser segment in India with the H'Ness CB350 which takes on the likes of bikes such as Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The CB350 featured numerous modern-day ride assist bits such as Honda Selectable Torque Control, ABS, and Bluetooth enabled rider display.

Hero Xtreme 160R:





While the Xtreme 160R was earlier slated for launch in the first quarter of 2020, the pandemic forced the world's largest two-wheeler maker to delay the plans. The bike was then introduced in the second half of the year. It takes the position as the entry-level offering in the Hero Xtreme series of bikes.

Triumph Tiger 900:

The Tiger 900 was introduced in July as a replacement to the much-acclaimed Tiger 800 adventurer bike. The new Tiger is not just an update over its predecessor but a completely new model altogether. It packs a number of significant updates in terms of engine, features and equipment. (More details here)