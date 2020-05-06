Vespa Elegante 149 BS 6 engine and specifications revealed ahead of launch

Piaggio India officially announced the BS 6 compliant Vespa Elegante 149 online. It is a replacement to the previously present BS 4 Elegante 150. The pricing of the updated scooter is yet to go live.

In order to make the new Elegante 149 meet the latest BS 6 emission standards, its engine has been updated with Variable Spark Timing Management and three catalytic convertors.

(Also Read: BS 6 compliant Vespa VXL 149 and SXL 149 now on-sale in India)

In the latest avatar, instead of the previous 150 cc engine, the Vespa Elegante employs a 149 cc single-cylinder powertrain with 3 valves, SOHC, and roller rocker arm. This units produces 10.46 PS of maximum power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. For the record, the previous 150 cc engine churned out 10.06 PS of maximum power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque.Apart from an updated engine, there is no other major update on the scooter.

The Vespa Elagante 149 features the same circular headlamp with a black tinted flyscreen (optional) over the top. It also gets the same colour coordinated twin leather-finish seats and an exclusive 'Elegante Badge'. It is also available with various accessories such as front bumper guard, perimeter fixing kit, seat cover, and more.

It measures 1,770 mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1,140 mm in height. These are the same measurements as of the previous scooter. Its suspension kits includes single sidearm front suspension with anti-dive characteristics and rear suspension with dual-effect hydraulic shock absorber.

The stopping power on the Elegante 149 comes from a 200 mm ventilated disc at the front and 140 mm rear drum and the braking is complemented by the safety kit of ABS.

(Also Read: Vespa Elettrica showcased at Auto Expo 2020)

Its pricing is expected to be announced very soon.