BS 6 compliant Vespa VXL 149 and SXL 149 now on-sale in India

Piaggio India has announced pricing of the BS 6 compliant Vespa VXL 149 and Vespa SXL 149. These new scooters are replacements to the older Vespa VXL 150 and Vespa SXL 150, respectively.

While the Vespa SXL 149 has been priced at ₹1,26,650*, the VXL 149 is available at ₹1,22,664*.

(Also Read: Vespa Elettrica showcased at Auto Expo 2020)

Both the scooters have been equipped with the same BS 6 compliant 149 cc, single-cylinder engine which gets Variable Spark Timing Management and three catalytic convertors for cleaner emissions. The engine has been rated to produce 10.2 PS of power at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a CVT gearbox. For the record, previously the scooters came with a 150 cc single-cylinder engine which delivered 10.06 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Apart from these mechanical revisions, there is no other update on the scooters. The SXL 149 gets a classy boxy framed headlight, while the VXL range uses a circular shaped unit.

The SXL has been given six options including White, Matt Red Dragon, Matt Black, Orange, Azzurre Blue and Matt Yellow. On the other hand, the VXL 149 gets five colour schemes such as Yellow, White, Red, Matte Black and Azzurre Provenza.

The cycleparts remain unchanged and the scooters come equipped with a 200 mm disc up front, 140 mm drum at the rear, single side-arm front suspension, hydraulic rear shock absorber and a single-channel ABS. They feature a monocoque full-steel body construction.

Also, in terms of dimensions there is no change. The Vespa 149 twins measure 1,770 mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1,140 mm height.

(Also Read: Vespa 946 becomes 'Bellissima' in limited edition)

Vespa Elegante 149 BS 6 is also expected to be launched in India very soon.

*ex-showroom, Delhi







