TVS Sport 110 BS 6
TVS Sport 110 BS 6

TVS Sport 110 BS 6 launched with bigger engine and better fuel efficiency

2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2020, 02:22 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • With the BS 6 update, the biggest change the TVS Sport has received is in terms of a bigger engine which displaces 109.7 cc and delivers 15% more fuel efficiency.

TVS Motor Company has recently launched the BS 6 updated avatar of its Sport motorcycle. In the latest version, the bike is priced at 51,750* for the kick-start variant, which costed 48,117* in the previous BS 4 version.

On the other hand, the price increase on the self-start variant is significantly more. It now costs 58,925*, which is 8,017 in excess to the previous price of 50,908*.

(Also Read: Covid-19: Rapido ties up with essential suppliers to aid last-mile deliveries)

With the update, the biggest change the bike has received is in terms of a bigger engine which displaces 109.7 cc. It is a single-cylinder unit which is air-cooled. It packs a fuel-injection system which the company calls ETFi technology or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology.

This engine is known to produce 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the previous 99.7 cc engine generated 7.48 PS and 7.5 Nm of torque. Not only is this engine more powerful and bigger in displacement but it is also claimed to be 15% more fuel-efficient than the last unit. The transmission option, as before, is a 4-speed unit.

As far as exterior design and styling is concerned, the motorcycle is near identical to the previous version. Like before, the bike has a very simple paint scheme with muti-coloured stickers stretching over from the head lamp to tail section. Apart from that, the alloy wheel design, metre console, single-piece seat design, and other body panels remain unchanged.

The bike is available in 5 colour options including three dual-tone - Black/Red, White/Purple and White/Red and two regular paint schemes - Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

(Also Read: All you need to know about Delhi Police's Covid-19 patrol bike squad)

The TVS Sport is known for its relaxed riding position and fuel-efficiency in excess of 75 km/lt. Now, in the new package, the motorcycle has certainly improved.

*ex-showroom, Delhi






Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue