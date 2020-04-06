TVS Sport 110 BS 6 launched with bigger engine and better fuel efficiency

TVS Motor Company has recently launched the BS 6 updated avatar of its Sport motorcycle. In the latest version, the bike is priced at ₹51,750* for the kick-start variant, which costed ₹48,117* in the previous BS 4 version.

On the other hand, the price increase on the self-start variant is significantly more. It now costs ₹58,925*, which is ₹8,017 in excess to the previous price of ₹50,908*.

With the update, the biggest change the bike has received is in terms of a bigger engine which displaces 109.7 cc. It is a single-cylinder unit which is air-cooled. It packs a fuel-injection system which the company calls ETFi technology or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology.

This engine is known to produce 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the previous 99.7 cc engine generated 7.48 PS and 7.5 Nm of torque. Not only is this engine more powerful and bigger in displacement but it is also claimed to be 15% more fuel-efficient than the last unit. The transmission option, as before, is a 4-speed unit.

As far as exterior design and styling is concerned, the motorcycle is near identical to the previous version. Like before, the bike has a very simple paint scheme with muti-coloured stickers stretching over from the head lamp to tail section. Apart from that, the alloy wheel design, metre console, single-piece seat design, and other body panels remain unchanged.

The bike is available in 5 colour options including three dual-tone - Black/Red, White/Purple and White/Red and two regular paint schemes - Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

The TVS Sport is known for its relaxed riding position and fuel-efficiency in excess of 75 km/lt. Now, in the new package, the motorcycle has certainly improved.

*ex-showroom, Delhi



















