While the entire country is under lockdown for 21 days and all borders have been sealed to limit movements, some violating entities are breaking laws and stepping out without any care for the situation.

Now Delhi Police is stepping up to tighten noose on such violators and has launched a Covid-19 bike squad which comprises 40 motorcycles and is currently patrolling South Delhi area.

This squad is capable of reaching areas which are otherwise tricky for the Delhi Police cars to touch. The main purpose of deploying this unit is to make sure that rules are being followed. The squad will also reach out to people to make them understand the gravity of the situation that not only India, but the world is dealing with. It will also spread awareness about the coronavirus and its prevention.

The squad makes use of 40 bright-yellow coloured bikes with #Covid_Patrol stickers over tank and other body panels. Motorcycles like Honda CB Shine, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Bajaj Pulsar 150 are part of the unit.

The latter, Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been recently updated to adhere to BS 6 emission norms. The price of the new bike starts at ₹85,958 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It runs on a 150 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine which is capable of delivering 14 PS of maximum power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In terms of equipment-list it rides on a 31 mm conventional telescopic front fork and twin shock absorber, gas filled with canister takes care of the rear suspension duties. Its braking hardware include 260 mm front disc brake and 130 mm rear drum brakes.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the most selling bikes from Bajaj and is used not only by the Delhi Police, but the forces across various states in India.











