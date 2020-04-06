Covid-19: Rapido ties up with essential suppliers to aid last-mile deliveries

Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido on Monday announced a partnership with essential suppliers such as Bigbasket, Big Baazar and Spencer's Retail for aiding last-mile deliveries in more than 90 cities as the ongoing lockdown restricts essential supplies for millions of Indians.

The Bengaluru-based company said it is also in talks with others like Grofers, Dunzo and FreshtoHome to extend its support to help them deliver essential orders.

"We, at Rapido, are committed to accelerate our existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for essential supplies during the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19," the company said in a statement.

"Seventy per cent of our fleet of captains (driver-partners) are on-ground in order to facilitate supplies," it added.

Online delivery platforms are struggling to meet the surge in demand as there are few delivery boys at their service.

"While Rapido will be the platform to felicitate these deliveries, we will not be charging any commission from the Captains," said the bike app.

Founded in 2015, Rapido operates in more than 95 cities across the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.