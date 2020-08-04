Triumph Street Triple R to launch on August 11

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced that it is planning to launch the new Street Triple R in India on August 11. The company will conduct a digital launch of the upcoming streetfighter motorcycle. HT Auto has already hinted in the past about the imminent arrival of the Street Triple R. Select Triumph dealers have also started accepting pre-bookings on the bike unofficially.

The company has also shared a teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle ahead of its launch. The new bike will sit under the newly launched Street Triple RS. And packs a number of heavy updates against the base Street Triple S.





(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles ventures into e-bicycle space with Trekker GT)

Some of the key features on the bike include up-down quickshifter, Brembo M4.32 brake calipers (front), fully adjustable Showa suspension, riding modes, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The new 'R' model also benefits from a LCD multi-functional instrument console with informatics such as digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip computer, analog tachometer, lap timer, gear position indicator, and TPMS info.

It employs a BS 6-complaint 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine which is known to develop 116 PS of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm. The engine comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. The same powertrain has been tuned to produce a slightly higher 123 PS/ 79 Nm output in the top-spec 'RS' model.

(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles India launches Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black)

When launched, the Street Triple R is likely to cost around ₹9.70 lakh to ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the bikes such as 2020 Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R and KTM 790 Duke.

The company has also started testing the 2021 Speed Triple