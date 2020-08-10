Triumph Street Triple R to launch in India tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

After the launch of the updated Street Triple RS earlier this year, Triumph Motorcycles is now gearing up to introduce the new Street Triple R in India on Tuesday (August 11). As the name says, the new ‘R’ spec model will be placed lower than the ‘RS’, but it will be a significantly updated machine against the lower ‘S’ spec model. Some of its key rivals will include bikes such as 2020 Kawasaki Z900, new BMW F 900 R and KTM 790 Duke.

Triumph Motorcycles has also recently shared a short teaser video of the new Street Triple R throwing a glimpse of its LCD multi-functional instrument console.

On the outside, the new R-spec model very looks similar to the top-spec RS bike. It will be kitted with some high-end equipment and features such as the up-down quickshifter, fully adjustable Showa suspension, Brembo M4.32 brake calipers (front), several riding modes, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

Its power will be sourced from a BS 6-compliant 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine which has been tuned to churn out 116 PS of power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm. The transmission will include a six-speed manual gearbox. For the record, the same engine delivers a slightly higher 123 PS/ 79 Nm output in the top-of-the-line 'RS' model.

In terms of pricing, the bike is expected to carry a sticker price of around ₹9.60 lakh. At this pricing, the new Street Triple R will be around ₹1.5 lakh more affordable against the RS. It will also rub shoulders with the KTM 790 Duke BS 6 which is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹9 lakh when launched in future.