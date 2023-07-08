HT Auto
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production

Triumph Motorcycles has received 10,000 bookings for the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in India, within just 10 days of the models' global debut. The Triumph 400 twins were unveiled globally on June 27 in the UK, but India is the first market to get the bikes with the Speed 400 going on sale on July 5, 2023. The Triumph Speed 400 has been launched at a mouth-watering price of 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with the inaugural price reserved for the first 10,000 customers.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 20:21 PM
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Do note that the first 10,000 bookings have been for the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X combined, which means you still have a chance to book the former at the inaugural price. Once completed, the regular price tag of 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) will be effective on the Triumph Speed 400. The company has also announced that it will ramp up production to meet the unprecedented demand.

Also Read : Triumph Motorcycles to expand to 100 dealerships in 80 cities by end of FY2024

Customers booking the Triumph Speed 400 will now have to shell out the regular price of 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Customers booking the Triumph Speed 400 will now have to shell out the regular price of 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Talking about the response, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology."

Triumph has also announced that online bookings will ensure faster deliveries for customers. The Speed 400 can be booked online for 2,000. Once bikes start arriving at dealerships, the two-wheeler giant will invite customers from the booking list to make the payment. Deliveries will commence from the second half of July from Triumph dealerships across the country.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bikes

Earlier in the day, Triumph made another statement regarding the on-road price of the Speed 400. Recent rumours suggested an inflated on-road price by dealers with additional charges levied over and above the ex-showroom price. The company communicated that it will be announcing the on-road price soon in order to ensure transparency in the purchase process.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 20:21 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Speed 400 prebookings Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Bajaj Triumph Indi

