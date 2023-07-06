Triumph Motorcycles to expand to 100 dealerships in 80 cities by end of FY2024

Triumph Motorcycles India, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, is all set to expand its presence in the country with 100 new dealerships planned by the end of the 2024 financial year. The British bike maker announced the development on the sidelines of the launch of the Triumph Speed 400 , its most affordable motorcycle yet, as well as the India reveal of the Scrambler 400 X .

The 400 twins from Triumph witness the premium player enter a more mass-market space and sets out to build volumes with the help of Bajaj Auto. The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are being built at Bajaj’s new facility in Chakan, and will also be distributed by the manufacturer under its Probiking business. Triumph’s entry into the mass-market space requires it to have a stronger presence nationwide, so, the 100-dealership target is ambitious and achievable.

The Triumph Speed 400 has been co-developed by Triumph and Bajaj with the latter leading the manufacturing of the motorcycle

Speaking to HT Auto on the sidelines of the Speed 400 launch, Sumeet Narang, President - Probiking Business, Bajaj Auto, elaborated that Triumph currently has 15 dealerships operational, which will grow to 30 outlets by the end of this month. The number will further increase to 50 in the next two months, eventually expanding to 100 by March 2024. The company has invited its existing Probiking dealership owners to open Triumph dealerships as well as new players.

Triumph and Bajaj have kicked off the partnership with blockbuster pricing on the Speed 400. The motorcycle gets an introductory price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the first 10,000 customers, which will later increase to ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing is certainly far lower than anticipated and even undercuts the Harley-Davidson X440, which was launched earlier this week. Both motorcycles bring premium players - Harley and Triumph - respectively to the mass-market space. Both companies are eyeing the 350-500 cc segment, where Royal Enfield holds the lion’s share of 70 per cent.

Triumph will begin deliveries of the Speed 400 in the second half of July, while the Scrambler 400 X will be launched around October this year. Rajiv Bajaj, MD - Bajaj Auto, explained at the launch that the company wanted to get the systems and checks at the new plant in place first before beginning mass production of the models. The new ‘Chakan 2’ plant within Bajaj Auto will be manufacturing the Triumph 400 twins. The company has allocated a production capacity of 5,000 units per month for the bikes, while the facility has an installed capacity of 25,000 units. The facility will not only produce the bikes for India but will also export assembly kits to Brazil and Thailand.

