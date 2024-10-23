Pulsar N125: Here are five key highlights of the newly launched motorbike

Bajaj Auto has recently launched its Pulsar N125, one of the newest and smallest motorbikes of the ‘N’ series. The Pulsar is a brand loved by most Indians and the same is evident from its sales figures. However, it is still to be determined if the new Pulsar the N125 will be loved and accepted the same way Indians did with its siblings. We've listed below five key highlights of the Pulsar N125 for you to make up your mind.

1 Design The Pulsar N125 gets distinct styling with inspiration taken from Supermotard proportions, focused more on urban riding. It gets sharp angles and floating panels for better airflow around the engine. The tank is muscular much like the NS series of bikes. The N125 is designed to be a naked streetfighter with a sculpted fuel tank for improved rider control. This design helps the bike become more manoeuvrable in dense traffic.

2 Engine Powered by a 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the Pulsar N125 produces 12 PS at 8500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm, delivering class-leading performance in the 125 cc segment. Bajaj claimed it to be the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio helping it become the quickest to achieve 0-60 km/h in its class. It comes equipped with a counter-balancer for reducing the engine vibration and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which allows silent engine starts.

3 Handling The new Pulsar N125, according to Bajaj is made for agility and quick weaving through the city traffic. Additionally, it weighs 125 kg and gets a seat height of 795 mm which makes the bike more easy to ride, even for shorter riders. The bike gets a 198 mm ground clearance which with the compact wheelbase and sharp turning radius helps in making the handling nimble in tight spaces.

4 Technology The N125 comes with a fully digital LCD console that integrates Bluetooth connectivity for call accept/reject, missed call notifications and message alerts on the top-of-the-line variant. Additional features include an LED headlamp, rear mono-shock suspension and a USB charging port for added convenience during daily commutes.

5 Paint options Bajaj says that the N125 has been designed with the ‘Gen Z’ in mind, which is why the Pulsar N125 offers bold and vibrant colour palettes. The LED Disc BT variant gets colours including an Ebony Black + Purple Fury, an Ebony Black + Cocktail Wine Red and a Pewter Grey + Citrus Rush. Whereas the LED Disc variant gets a Pearl Metallic White, an Ebony Black, a Caribbean Blue and a Cocktail Wine Red colour option.

