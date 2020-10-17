Production-spec Triumph Trident to make official debut on October 30

Triumph Motorcycles has recently announced that it is going to reveal the production version of the upcoming mid-capacity Trident motorcycle on October 30. Previously, the iconic British motorcycle making brand has shared information on the prototype of the neo-retro roadster.

Triumph is eyeing the middleweight naked segment with the upcoming Trident which will rival the likes of Kawasaki Z650 as well as the Honda CB650R. It is going to be one of the most affordable bikes the company's lineup.

Speaking exclusively to HT Auto, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head for Triumph Motorcycles India previously said that the Trident will be 'likely be' the most affordable motorcycle from Triumph. "Right now at around ₹7.45 lakh is where the Street Twin starts, so somewhere over there or slightly lower is what we are thinking about it. But specifically in terms of pricing we will have a better clarity by October or November. But we will be aggressive and give it a good entry price point," Farooq said.

The upcoming mid-capacity naked from Triumph will source power from a triple-cylinder engine and will be kitted up with the best-in-class technology, says the maker.

As per the company, the motorcycle is in 'final testing stages in and around Triumphs HQ in Hinckley UK'. The company has also shared images of its last stage of development prior to the launch.

In an interaction with HT Auto, the company has also hinted that the motorcycle will be most likely launched in India around early 2021. "We are pushing it really hard because it is a very important product for us. I expect that we should have it by February/March," Farooq said.



