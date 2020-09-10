Exclusive: Triumph to launch its used bike 'Triumph Approved' program in October

While Triumph Motorcycles India was contemplating on launching its pre-owned motorcycle business 'Triumph Approved' in the earlier part of 2020, the plans were delayed by a few months.

The iconic British bike maker has now confirmed to HT Auto on a telephonic interaction that it aims to start selling pre-owned Triumph bikes in India in October. Triumph has mentioned that it will exclusively retail only Triumph motorcycles via its pre-owned business and the bikes will available for purchase at the company's official dealerships.

The used bikes will be properly checked, serviced and refurbished by Triumph. "In October we are going to launch our used bike program which is called 'Triumph Approved'. We would be buying, refurbishing and selling approved used Triumph motorcycles through our dealerships. This would give a good entry price point to our customers, where we will put warranty on those motorcycles and perform required technical checks so that customers can have the required peace of mind when buying a used Triumph bike," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head for Triumph Motorcycles India, told HT Auto.

Triumph on Thursday launched the new Rocket 3 GT power cruiser in the Indian market starting at ₹18.40 lakh. The bike costs ₹40,000 in addition to the regular Rocket 3 bike which was introduced last year and retails at ₹18.00 Lakh. (More details here)

(All prices, ex-showroom, India)




