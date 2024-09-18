Looking for bikes under 3 lakhs that offer traction control? Search no more

Currently there are multiple options in the Indian two-wheeler markets offering various safety features. One of these important safety features include the traction control technology. However, the options start to get limited when you look at products under a budget. Given below is a list of bikes under ₹3 lakh that offer traction control.

1 Yamaha FZ-X Engine 149 cc View Offers View More Details The most affordable bike that you can find in India with a traction control system is the Yamaha FZ-X. It gets a 150 cc engine that produces 12 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13 Nm of max torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission is 5-speed with a constant mesh. The bike features a proper neo-retro styling, making it look like its straight out of Cyberpunk. It also gets modern features such as ABS (single-channel), a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. With all of this, the Yamaha FZ-X costs starting at just ₹1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

2 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Engine 249 cc View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with a bigger 250 cc engine at a smaller price tag of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The oil-cooled unit produces 24 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 21.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It gets a projector LED headlamp with DRLs, ABS ride modes, dual channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation,

3 TVS Apache RTR 310 Engine 312.12 cc View Offers View More Details The Apache is a popular choice among youngsters as it attracts them with sharp streetfighter styling and great performance. It gets a Bi-LED headlamp setup, adjustable levers, 5 ride modes, throttle-by-wire, cruise control and more such attractive features. The Apache RTR gets a 310 cc engine mated to a 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper and assist clutch. The engine is liquid-cooled and produces a maximum of 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of max torque at 6,650 rpms.

4 Triumph Speed 400 Engine 398.15 cc View Offers View More Details Triumph has recently updated the Speed 400, now it gets four colours including a Racing Yellow, adjustable levers and tyres with a bigger profile to make the motorcycle look more chunkier. The manufacturer priced the Speed 400 starting at ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine is a 400 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a wet slipper clutch system.

5 Bajaj NS400 Z Engine 373.27 cc View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Pulsar N400 Z was a much anticipated bike. It is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 373 cc single cylinder engine. The motor is liquid-cooled and produces 39.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 35 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to 6-speed gearbox and gets features such as a lap timer on the LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

