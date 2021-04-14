Suzuki Motorcycle has introduced the new 2021 iteration of the India-made Gixxer 250 in Japan. The quarter-litre naked roadster has been introduced at JPY 4,48,800 ( ₹3.09 lakh) in the Land of the Rising Sun. For the record, in India, the bike has been priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese-spec Gixxer 250 is identical to the model sold in the Indian market. Also, the mechanical tech-specs as well as the feature list are the same. In terms of mechanicals, the bike gets a 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This powertrain comes with a six-speed gearbox and delivers 26 bhp of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque output at 7,300 rpm.

Some of the key features of the Gixxer 250 include its full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and a digital instrument cluster as well. The bike rides on telescopic front forks which are complemented a rear monoshock handling suspension duties at the rear-end. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the ends. It also gets a dual-channel ABS.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India has recently announced a price hike on the bikes. While the Suzuki Gixxer 250 now costs ₹ 167,700, the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle now retails at ₹ 178,400. The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP now costs ₹ 179,200. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). (Fine more details here)