Suzuki Motorcycles India is all set to launch the 2021 Hayabusa motorcycle in India later this month. The bike, which has already been listed on its official site due for launch, has been teased by the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer ahead of its debut. Suzuki Motorcycles has shared a picture of the rear half of the motorcycle on Twitter. The image was shared with a statement that the ‘Single seat cowling enhances the aerodynamic silhouette and is sure to make heads turn with its ultimate styling and quality.’ Single seat cowling enhances the aerodynamic silhouette and is sure to make heads turn with its ultimate styling and quality. #Hayabusa #SuzukiIndia #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/SUAADc1hJz — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 12, 2021

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to go on sale in India later this month. The newest version of the popular motorcycle is expected to be priced in the range of ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom) and compete with rivals like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.

The new Hayabusa is likely to be more expensive than the current model of Hayabusa, which is priced at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), because of a new engine that will power the latest generation model. The older model had to be removed by Suzuki due to strict BS 6 emission norms.

At the heart of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be a new 1340 cc, inline-four engine. It is capable of churning out 188 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox and is claimed to return an overall fuel efficiency of around 15 kmpl.

Besides the seats that are shown in the teaser, the new 2021 Hayabusa model is also expected to see more changes. It is likely to wear a sharper-looking exterior design with fresh two-tone body colours. The LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp and turn signals are also expected to get upgraded. As far as informations available so far, the 2021 Hayabusa will also receive a revised frame for lighter weight and 50:50 weight distribution.

The new Hayabusa is also likely to feature a six-axis IMU system, ABS, traction control, anti-lift control system, ride-by-wire throttle, engine brake control, launch control, active speed limiter, as well as five riding modes.



