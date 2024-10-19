In pics: New Bajaj Pulsar N125 is here to shake up the sports commuter segment
19 Oct 2024, 14:49 PM
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest entry to the Pulsar N series that comprises the recently updated N160 and N250. The N125 is expected to be priced
The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest entry to the Pulsar N series that comprises the recently updated N160 and N250. The N125 is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and will feature LED headlamps and Bluetooth connectivity. Read more Read less 1/9 The Bajaj Pulsar N125 sports commuter was recently unveiled ahead of its launch and we are riding it today. While most details are under wraps, the new offering is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in two variants – LED Disc and LED Disc BT. 2/9 The new Pulsar features a bold design that sets it apart from the other N series models. The model that we are trying out today comes in the Purple Fury colour option. The remaining five other options include Cocktail Wine Red, Citrus Rush, Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, and Pearl Metallic White. 3/9 Bajaj has taken cues from the N Series style sheet when it came to designing the fuel tank which comes with these shrouded extensions that flank the headlamp unit. The tank is embellished with yellow highlights on the ‘Pulsar’ lettering. 4/9 The Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes fitted with stacked LED headlamps, a two-piece LED tail lamp, and halogen bulb turn indicators. 5/9 The new sports commuter gets a split-seat setup which tapers off into a slim rear section with a single-piece grab rail for the pillion rider. 6/9 The N125 comes with a comprehensive tech package that includes an all-digital LCD instrument console that shows information such as speed, trip meter, fuel gauge, odometer, and more. The LED Disc BT variant gets Bluetooth connectivity that allows for call alerts and SMS notifications. 7/9 Details about the powertrain and performance figures are not out yet but we expect the motor to make 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N125 uses a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit paired with a five-speed gearbox. The power figures are close to that of the NS125, but the new model should bring a better power-to-weight ratio owing to it being lighter. 8/9 Bajaj has fitted the Pulsar N125 with standard telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, and a box section swingarm as standard. Both variants are fitted with a 240 mm front disc brake and a rear drum brake. 9/9 The N125 is the latest entry to the Pulsar N series comprising the recently updated N160 and N250 motorbikes. Bajaj has had quite the year with multiple launches across various segments. With the N125, the manufacturer aims to continue its streak in the 125 cc sports commuter segment.
19 Oct 2024, 14:18 PM IST