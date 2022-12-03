In pics: New KTM 890 Adventure R steals the show at India Bike Week 2022
The KTM 890 Adventure R is a purpose-built adventure motorcycle that has been designed to tackle rough terrains.
KTM India has showcased the 890 Adventure R at the India Bike Week 2022, where it grabbed a lot of attention.
The front profile gets unmatchable bifurcated LED headlamps that are signature style element of KTM bikes.
The bike gets raised handlebars with knuckle guards, a flat seat and an upswept exhaust.
The new KTM 890 Adventure R is powered by an 889cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 104 bhp of power and 100 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
KTM 890 Adventure R gets a fully digital instrument cluster showing a wide range of information about the machine.
The adventure motorcycle gets off-road-spec meaty tyres wrapped on multi-spoke wheels, engine guard, long-travelling suspension setup - all hinting at its tough riding capability.
The bike comes with various riding technologies, including traction control, ride modes and ABS.
