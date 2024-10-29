In pics: 2025 Yamaha MT-07 comes with automatic gearbox, new upgrades and design
- A six-speed manual variant with an assist and slipper clutch is available.
With the 2025 update, the fourth generation of the Yamaha MT-07 comes bearing a series of upgrades that bring a new engine and a new chassis.
The updated street naked motorbike features a broad range of features, and carries a completely new design which is sharper and minimalistic.
The new MT-07 follows the updated MT-09 that was also announced recently. Both models feature the new Y-AMT semi-automatic gearbox.
The front end of the 2025 MT-09 features two LED headlamps and a central projector headlamp, making for an aggressive alien-like face.
The MT-07 carries a full-colour five-inch TFT cluster that allows for turn-by-turn-navigation and full map display through a Gavin StreetCross app. With the MyRide app, the MT-07 brings smartphone connectivity with call and SMS notifications.
The biggest update here is the Y-AMT treatment, with which the MT-07 ditches the old clutch lever and gear shifter for up and down shift buttons on the left-hand switchgear.
The 2025 MT-07 features two automatic modes where rider inputs are not required to shift gears. Yamaha has made sure to keep the six-speed manual as an available option on the new-gen model for the ones who stick to tradition.
The tech suite on the 2025 MT-07 includes multiple riding modes, switchable traction control, distinct power modes, and cruise control. The manual gearbox variant features an assist and slipper clutch.
Yamaha has fitted in new 41 mm USD forks for the front suspension, and these are matched with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.
The MT-07 rides on lighter spin-forged 21-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.
The name of the game is lightweight. The new alloys help reduce unsprung mass by 500 gm while the minimalist styling helps cut 600 gm overall. This puts the kerb weight at 183 kg, a whole kilo down from the last generation model.
The 2025 Yamaha MT-07 is powered by the CP2 698 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that gets an updated airbox and new intake tunnels. Ports atop the fuel tank channel intake noise for an improved exhaust note.
The CP2 engine is tuned to put out 72.4 bhp of power, which is the same as before. This, accompanied by a stiffer chassis and lighter kerb weight improves overall performance.
The Yamaha MT-07 has been under consideration for the Indian market and the latest generation of the street naked may have a chance at coming over. It needs to be seen whether the Yamaha will bring it to our shores and pit it against other middleweight contenders.
